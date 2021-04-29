TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,222 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.73. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

