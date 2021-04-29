TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,523 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

ESPO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $72.09. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,991. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50.

