Trelleborg AB (publ)’s (TBABF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.