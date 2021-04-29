TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.54.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,609. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after acquiring an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 372,472 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,068,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

