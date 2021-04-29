TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
TAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,435,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 136,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
