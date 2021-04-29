TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

TAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,435,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 136,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.