Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 304 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.25. 31,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $240.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

