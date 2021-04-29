Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,058 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

