Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 84,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

