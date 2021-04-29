Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PayPal by 6.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,220,000 after buying an additional 127,059 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 97,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.60. 109,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.84. The company has a market cap of $320.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

