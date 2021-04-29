Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 63,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,175% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,972 call options.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,557.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 156,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.