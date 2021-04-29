Total Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 272,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

