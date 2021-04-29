Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 663,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,910,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 11.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 9.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 54,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,652,000.

Shares of JPUS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

