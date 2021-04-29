Total Investment Management Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 162.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $195.12. 8,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,794. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $196.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

