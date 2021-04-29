Total (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.27 ($52.09).

Shares of FP opened at €37.45 ($44.05) on Tuesday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.06 and a 200-day moving average of €35.72.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

