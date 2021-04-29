Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Hits $56.96 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $113.61 or 0.00211583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $56.96 million and $4.70 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00279916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.84 or 0.01118981 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00717605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,902.08 or 1.00384746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

