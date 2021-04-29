Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.