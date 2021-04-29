TONToken (TON) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One TONToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. TONToken has a market capitalization of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00828152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00098187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TONToken Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TONToken is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

