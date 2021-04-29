Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 874,178 shares of company stock worth $48,157,316. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

