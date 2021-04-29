Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Timbercreek Financial traded as high as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.26, with a volume of 79761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a current ratio of 86.07. The company has a market cap of C$738.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.64.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.92%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

