Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEMTF remained flat at $$0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Thoughtful Brands has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Thoughtful Brands Company Profile

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

