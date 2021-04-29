Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises about 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.