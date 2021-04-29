Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $3.13 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of THO opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

