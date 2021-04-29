Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.86

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 28565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.