TheStreet Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to “B-“

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAVI. Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NAVI opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Navient has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Navient by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

