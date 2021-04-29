The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,165.00

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,165 ($15.22) and last traded at GBX 1,141 ($14.91), with a volume of 29889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,154 ($15.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Richard Akers purchased 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.