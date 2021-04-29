The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,928 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,019. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

