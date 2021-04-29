The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Timken updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Shares of The Timken stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

