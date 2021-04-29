The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

