The Macerich Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 5,196,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

