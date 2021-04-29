The Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect The Joint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The Joint has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $823.06 million, a P/E ratio of 213.82 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.