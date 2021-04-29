The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

