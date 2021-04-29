The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $95.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.