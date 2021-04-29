The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $315.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.09 and its 200 day moving average is $264.94. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $317.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

