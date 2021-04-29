The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 103,300 shares.The stock last traded at $66.18 and had previously closed at $65.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

