The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. 667,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,049. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

