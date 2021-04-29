The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.