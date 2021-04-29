The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

