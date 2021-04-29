The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

