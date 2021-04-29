The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $3,212,932.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SCHW opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

