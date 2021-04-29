The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues and robust growth in assets under management (AUM) balance. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern. Yet, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

NYSE BX opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

