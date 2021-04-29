The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

ANDE stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.