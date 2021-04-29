The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Earnings Results

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

