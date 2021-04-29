TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 368.5% in April

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 368.5% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,862,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSPG stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,599,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,600,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About TGI Solar Power Group
Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.