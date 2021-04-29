TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 368.5% in April

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 368.5% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,862,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,599,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,600,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

