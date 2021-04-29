TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

