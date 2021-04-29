TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.
NYSE TFII traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
