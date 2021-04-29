TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Announces Earnings Results

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. TFI International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

