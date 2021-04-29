TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Announces Earnings Results

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TFI International stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. TFI International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.