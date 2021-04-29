TFG Advisers LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $64.74.

