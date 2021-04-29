TFG Advisers LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $5,630,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

General Electric stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

