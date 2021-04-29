TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

