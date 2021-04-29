TFG Advisers LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.09 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.