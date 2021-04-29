Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Truist from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $184.84. 55,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.